As the situation in Afghanistan continues to remain a global concern, various countries have come forward to help rescue stranded Afghan citizens in the country capital. Shockingly, an Italian transport plane evacuating 100 Afghans out of Kabul was attacked as shots were fired at the C-130 aircraft as it left the airport on Thursday.

The incident was confirmed by Italian defence sources. According to an Italian journalist onboard the flight said that shots were fired at the plane carrying Afghan ex-Nato workers and civilians five minutes after take-off.

While an official statement is yet to be released, a Reuters report revealed that the shots were fired in the air as a means to disperse the crowd and that the plane wasn't attacked.