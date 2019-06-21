Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster – Arjun Reddy – where the role of Arjun was played by Vijay Devarakonda. In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Kabir Rajdheer Singh, a heartbroken lover or the 'modern-day Devdas' as many are calling him.

Plot

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Rajdheer Singh), an orthopaedic surgeon who is dealing with anger management issues, falls madly-in-love with a junior doctor, Kiara (Preeti). But, is restricted from marrying her due to caste differences. This pushes him to the brink of self-destruction where he finds himself turning into a womaniser, alcoholic and drug addict.

Starcast

While Shahid Kapoor plays the lead role, Kiara Advani plays the role of his innocent love interest. Nikita Dutta, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa are playing important roles in the film.

BO prediction

Since the film was a smash hit down South, it's Hindi remake is expected to create the same magic on the big screen this time too.

Celebs review

Neha Dhupia: @shahidkapoor you have left me speechless !!!! I May need a few hours to sit and think and construct my thoughts around how I feel about #kabirsingh ... only because its so bloody good!

Jaaved Jaafri: @shahidkapoor #KabirSingh SUPERB!!!

You are getting better and better and better and better and better..

Bless you with many more..keep pushing the envelope.

Love

Jaaved Jaafri: Just saw #KabirSingh..Totally trippy love story..very well scripted narrated crafted and acted. @shahidkapoor is pushing the envelope with each film and is brilliant #KiaraAdvani is mesmerising n magnificent..special mention for the background score and the 'friend' was too good

Nikkhil Advani: #KabirSingh stirs up a gamut of emotions as @shahidkapoor gives a career defining performance. @Advani_Kiara is terrific. @imvangasandeep revels in taking you on a roller coaster ride through his world of obsession, addiction and passionate love.

Milap Zaveri: #KabirSingh is a RUSH of ADRENALINE, EMOTION, RAGE and LOVE! @shahidkapoor buy a new home to house all the best actor trophies!Performance of a lifetime! @Advani_Kiara is BRILLIANT n VULNERABLE! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @TSeries for a SUPER HIT

Mukesh Chhabra: #KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor 's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

KRK: It's interval and till here #KabirSingh is very good film with few abuses. It has everything for youngsters. Kiara is looking so beautiful and innocent that everyone will fall in love with her. But it's frame to frame and scene to scene copy of #ArjunReddy!