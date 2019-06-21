Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Hindi movie Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has received positive review and rating from the audience around the world.

Kabir Singh is a romance drama film, which is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). Sandeep Vanga, who helmed the original movie, has also written and directed its Hindi version, which has been jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film has received an A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.55 hours.

Kabir Singh story: It is about a short tempered medical student named Kabir (Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with his junior Preeti (Kiara Advani). The couple shares a very close relationship for years, but later break up as Preeti's father gets her married to another boy in her caste. This leaves a very strong and brutal impression on Kabir Singh, who becomes an alcoholic and drug addict.

Kabir Singh movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience response:

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #KabirSingh: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview

Dee‏ @deepa_ak

All I saw of him in the trailers were violent abusing, anger bouts, incessant smoking, doped out, lawless behavior. Hopefully this isn't the kind of youth we wish to see more in this country. #KabirSingh Haven't seen the movie so wud give them benefit of doubt. Shahid is a highly over rated actor. He has got some great films in his kitty but he is no patch to his legendary father though people say he bears his genes! Even Supriya Pathak is a powerhouse of talent.

Priyanka Sharma‏ @iPriyanka_S

Walked out of #KabirSingh in the interval. The worst film I have seen lately. @imvangasandeep should know his piece of art has triggered a tsunami of negative emotions in me as a woman, affecting my mental health. The blatant glorification of misogyny, sexism and mental and physical abuse against women in EVERY scene in the name of love is not what we deserve in 2019 but the makers of Kabir Singh beg to differ. Yes a guy slaps his lover and there's a sad, romantic tune playing in the background. If that's not glorification then what is? In Kabir Singh's world, it's perfectly fine to fat-shame a woman while wooing the girl he likes, saying, "Fat chicks are like teddy bear. They are soft and loyal. Far chicks and good looking chicks are a good combination." And all this while the girl, he likes, is smiling.

Milap @zmilap

I haven't seen #ArjunReddy so the pain of #KabirSingh ripped my heart out. The director Sandeep Vanga must have lived this love story I feel to portray it so powerfully! The actor who played the best friend was simply extraordinary as was @sureshoberoi sir! @ArjanTalkin super too

NJ‏ @Nilzrav

If you can slip physical abuse, profanity & insults on-screen in the view of self-destructive love & flawed characters, you will like #KabirSingh. Length is a major drawback. Humor & Dialogues are plus points. Rating: 3/5 [Watch for Shahid & Only Shahid] #KabirSinghReview

Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

Interval of #KabirSingh .. a cult film for sure. Shahid Kapoor is STUNNING!!! Writer director Sandeep Venga's #KabirSingh is a passionate intense love story that stretches the envelope and how! The movie is a testimony to the level of AMBITION of Shahid as an actor.Spectacular show by him.Kiara is a perfect foil 4 him.Music is legendary.

Rahul verma‏ @RahulVerma4860