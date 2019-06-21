The much-awaited movie Kabir Singh has started with a bang at the Indian box office and with its superb collection on the first day, the film set to become the biggest solo opener for Shahid Kapoor.

Kabir Singh is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Singh and the success of the latter has generated a lot of hype for the former. Adding this hysteria are its songs, trailer and other promos, which doubled the curiosity and expectations about the movie. The distributors released in more than 2,700 screens across the domestic market to cash in on the hype and craze for the film.

The exhibitors of Kabir Singh opened the advance booking almost a week ahead of its release and they also kept its tickets price low, which coupled with above aspects helped the film do wonderful advance sales not just in multiplexes, but also in single screens, which came as a big surprise to many in B-Town.

In terms of advance ticket booking, Kabir Singh has set a record by becoming the second biggest film of the year after Salman Khan's recent release Bharat. Sumit Kadel, an observer of Bollywood film trade tweeted, "#KabirSingh Advance booking is second best after #Bharat in 2019."

Kabir Singh registered an average of 50 per cent occupancy in both multiplexes and single screens in the morning shows on Friday. Sumit Kadel, an observer of Bollywood film trade tweeted, "#KabirSingh off to a flying start at the box office. Youth has flocked the theaters across India. Film is registering 40% occupancy in morning shows, 55-60% at major cities. FANTASTIC opening."

The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer was successful in meeting the expectations and a strong word of mouth boosted its business in the matinee and afternoon shows. Its collections witness further growth in the evenings so. Before its release, trade experts had predicted Kabir Singh would collect Rs 15 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day.

But their predictions have changed after its release. They say that Kabir Singh will collect Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#KabirSingh Opening is OUTSTANDING. Having terrific occupancy both at Mass centere & Cities plexes, Advance booking for evening & night shows is excellent. ₹ 20 cr opening day is attainable as of now. Dhamaka at the Box office."