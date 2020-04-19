Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has kickstarted a new initiative of sharing the workload of women during the lockdown and challenged ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli to be the real man.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was trolled heavily by feminists for his take on love and a man slapping his girlfriend in Kabir Singh. The controversy surrounding his opinion had created ripples in the media for a long time. But the director is now creating buzz for all right reasons. His latest initiative is winning praises all over during the lockdown.

The Kabir Singh director is self-quarantined at his apartment and busy sharing the domestic workload. He recorded a video of him cleaning the ground and windowpanes and washing utensils in the kitchen. He tweeted the clip and challenged SS Rajamouli to be a real man by sharing his wife's workload.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga captioned the video with, "#BetheREALMAN challenge to Rajamouli and requested the star director to pass it on and inspire more people by uploading a video. Accepting Sandeep's challenge, Rajamouli said that it is important we share the work load at home and promised to post his home workout tomorrow. It'll be interesting to see how this pans out."

SS Rajamouli accepted the challenge of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and assured him to release his video of sharing the work at home. The director tweeted, "Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN."

On the work front, SS Rajamouli is busy with the shooting of Junior NTR and Ram Charan starrer movie RRR, which is slated for its theatrical release on January 8, 2021. But it was been almost a year after the release of Kabir Singh and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is yet to announce his next project. Post the success of Kabir Sigh, all eyes are set on his upcoming movie.