A lot of celebrities from the entertainment industry have expressed grief at the gruesome death of a female doctor in Hyderabad and demanded nothing less than the death penalty for the murderers. Reacting to the same case of gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old girl, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also demanded strictest of punishment for the culprits. However, a lot of people started slamming him instead.

Sandeep, who had faced a lot of flak for the film Kabir Singh, is now again being ridiculed on the same lines. In his tweet on the Hyderabad case, the film-maker said that such rapists and murderers should be fearful of the law for which the four accused should be given a brutal sentence.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet

"FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee. I request @warangalpolice to come into action.#RIPPriyankaReddy [sic]," he tweeted.

While a lot of people agreed to his views, many others criticised him saying that a film-maker who makes a "misogynistic" film like Kabir Singh should not speak about crimes against women.

Sandeep gets slammed

A lot of tweets are being made connecting such crimes against women with films like Kabir Singh. "The thing with Twitter is it even lets someone like Sandeep Reddy Vanga—whose movie begins with his protagonist threatening to rape a woman as a way of showing the viewer his "unapologetic" way of living—think that they have a right to speak about women safety issues," wrote one Twitter user.

"WHAT A SHAME for the new Tamil version of the pervert Sandeep Vanga who directed misogynistic film 'Arjun Reddy' where women have been objectified & violated. He has misled the youth especially the underprivileged, d morally corrupt fellow now instigating to encounter the culprits," wrote another.

The Veterinary doctor's charred body was found under a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. She was sexually assaulted and killed by unknown miscreants when she was returning back home at around 9 pm. The horrendous crime has yet again raised questions on the safety of women in the country.