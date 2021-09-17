Manu Ashokan's new movie Kaanekkaane starring Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role has been released on SonyLIV on September 17. Unlike other recent Mollywood movies that were released with huge pre-release hype, Kaanekkaane had a silent release, and moreover, it is the first-ever Malayalam movie to be streamed on SonyLIV.

A film that is intense

Manu Ashokan is a director who has already proved his mettle with the movie Uyare. When it comes to Kaanekkaane, the director once again assured that he is an asset to Mollywood. Unlike his first movie which was an inspirational drama, Kaanekkaane is a film that explores the flaws in relationships.

However, one factor that is similar in Uyare and Kaanekkaane is the way in which the filmmaker portrays characters as complex people who have real emotions and intense feelings.

The movie revolves around the life of Paul (Suraj Venjaramoodu) who visits his son-in-law (Allen), and his new wife Sneha (Aishwarya Lekshmi) who is living with his grandson Alok. Paul's daughter Sherin had died, and Allen has remarried Sneha. Things take a new turn when Paul suspects something fishy regarding the death of his daughter.

Stellar performance from the lead cast

Even though the synopsis of this movie may seem familiar to Aarkkariyam, another Malayalam movie that was released recently, Kaanekkaane is entirely different, and it is the cinematic language that makes this movie worth a watch.

All the actors including Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Suraj Venjaramoodu have put up a stellar show in this movie. Tovino Thomas who often fails to perform well in emotional scenes was excellent in this movie, and he deserves special applause for his effort.

As expected, Bobby-Sanjay's script was brilliant, and the writers have sketched each and every character in a perfect manner.

Final Verdict

Kaanekkaane is not a classic but a great film that is worth a watch. Manu Ashokan has succeeded in portraying human emotions with perfection on screen, and we can expect more from this director in the future.