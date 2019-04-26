Director Manu Ashokan's Malayalam movie Uyare starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas, has received positive review and good rating from the audience.

Uyare is a romance drama film that focuses on gender-based violence. Bobby-Sanjay has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been bankrolled by producer PV Gangadharan's daughter Shenuga, Shegna and Sherga under the banner S-Cube Films Production. The film has received a U certificate and its runtime is 2.05 hours.

Uyare movie story: The film is about the life of an ambitious girl named Pallavi Raveendran (Parvathy), who wants to become a pilot, but she is beset by a series of personal crises. How she gets back on her feet through sheer resilience forms the crux of the film.

Performance: Parvathy Thiruvothu has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Uyare. Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas have done good jobs and they are among the assets of the movie. Siddique, Samyuktha Menon, Anarkali Marikar, Prathap Pothen, Prem Prakash and Bhagath Manuel have also done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Uyare has good production values and Gopi Sundar's music, Mukesh Muraleedharan's camera work and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Uyare movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to read audience's response.