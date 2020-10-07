Popular Mollywood star Tovino Thomas has been admitted to the hospital after he was injured while performing a stunt sequence for the movie Kala. The actor complained of severe stomach pain on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Internal bleeding due to nerve injury

Even though the hospital has not released a statement on Tovino Thomas' health, several reports from regional media outlets suggest that the actor is suffering from internal bleeding from a nerve injury.

The actor is currently undergoing treatment at the Renai Medicity, in Cochin. He is now in the casualty ICU under observation for the next 24 hours. According to close sources to the actor, his injuries are not serious in nature, doctors will soon determine whether surgery is needed.

Kala: The fight between Man and the Wild

Kala is being directed by Rohith VS. The director had previously revealed that the film will narrate the theme of 'Man Vs Wild', and it will also touch the concept of human evolution. A motion poster of the film was released recently, and it showed a hurried scan of the woods, as the camera screeches across it at high speed.

Tovino Thomas is one of the most demanded heroes in Mollywood, and he has a handful of future projects in his kitty. His recent movie 'Kilometers and Kilometers' had its premiere on Asianet, and it received mixed responses from audiences and critics.

This is not the first time that Tovino Thomas is getting injured while shooting for movies. A few months back, the actor suffered burns while filming an action sequence for the movie 'Edakkad Batallion 06'. A video of the incident had gone viral at that time, and it clearly indicated that Tovino is such an actor who will go to any extent to perfectly portray characters on screen.