It was around a few days back that Tovino Thomas, the dashing young star of Mollywood flaunted his body muscles with his father Advocate Ellikkal Thomas. The image soon went viral, and people started lauding the father-son duo for being intense fitness freaks. Now, Tovino has shared a new image, and at first glance, viewers will find it difficult to determine whether it is the 'Kilometers and Kilometers' actor or not.

Tovino Thomas: The new muscular hunk in Mollywood

In the new image, Tovino can be seen in the attire of a boxer, and he flaunts his six-pack abs in style. The actor has also sported a beard, and the dark background gives a rusty look to the image.

Tovino Thomas, in his Facebook post, revealed that the image was captured by acclaimed cinematographer Jomon T John whose latest passion is still photography.

"One of the ace cinematographers of the country found a new interest during the lockdown, and I'm glad to be part of it. Thank you Jomon T john for the new hobby of photography, for featuring me, and for the kickass pics. Also thanks to Jishad Shamsudeen for the cool styling, @foodie_muscle_man for the support and of course my trainer Ali Askar who is the biggest factor to keep me motivated and focused during the lockdown and made me 'fit' for the purpose," Tovino captioned the image.

The image shared by Tovino has already gone viral, and people have started him calling the man who loved iron. However, some skeptics are not impressed with the style of Tovino, and they claim that ultra muscular looks are not suitable for a Malayalam hero.

Tovino Thomas awaiting the release of Minnal Murali

Tovino Thomas is currently awaiting the release of Minnal Murali, which is touted to be the first complete superhero movie ever made in Mollywood. A teaser of the film was released a couple of days back, and it received unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Basil Joseph who has previously helmed Kunjiramayanam and Godha is directing Minnal Murali. The teaser indicates that the film is loaded with ample doses of humor and action, and in all probabilities, this flick could emerge as a turning point in the actor's career.