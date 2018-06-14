Actor and producer Dhanush has praised the second teaser from Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi film Zero, which was released on Thursday, June 14. The Kolaveri Di hitmaker took to Twitter to share his good words about the clip.

"The new teaser of #zero http://bit.ly/ZeroCelebratesEid ... This is majestic @iamsrk .. @aanandlrai bhai :) YOU !! Big hug :) all the best. Looking forward. [sic]" Dhanush tweeted. His post has garnered 1300 retweets and 4100 comments along with 150+ comments in just one hour.

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to thank Dhanush for his one-line review as he responded, "Thank u so much. U r kind & it's so nice to have appreciation from an absolutely AAA+++ actor like u. Love to u. [sic]" His tweet has got 1500 retweets and 5700 likes along with 340 comments in one hour.

Zero Teaser

It is a 1.21-minute teaser which shows nervous dwarf Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) entering the dance stage and shaking legs with Salman Khan. The duo set the stage on fire even as the crowd goes crazy.

Salman Khan reportedly appears in a cameo in Zero and his teaming up with his one-time rival Shah Rukh Khan is easily the biggest attraction of the Bollywood film, directed by Aanand L. Rai. Meanwhile, the clip has garnered 5 lakh hits in two hours with over 66,000 likes and 1,400 dislikes by the time the story went for publishing.

The teaser had made it to the internet after it was screened along with Telugu movie Naa Nuvve in the US.

Dhanush's Kaala

Rajinikanth's Kaala, which is produced by actor Dhanush on his banner of WunderBar Films, has completed seven days in theatres. The movie has garnered positive reviews and made a decent collection in Tamil Nadu.