Rajinikanth's Kaala has completed seven days in theatres and has breached Rs 50-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. Although the collections are not up to the mark outside Tamil Nadu, the superstar's stardom has helped the flick to pull the audience to theatre in good numbers in Chennai and a few parts of the state.

In 7 days, Kaala, which was released in over 650 screens on June 7, has estimated to have grossed Rs 52.25 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie has raked in approximately Rs 8.31 crore from Chennai alone and it has collected Rs 43.94 crore from rest of the state.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Kaala are valued at Rs 60 crore and the movie should gross at least Rs 90-95 crore to be a profitable venture. However, the makers have gone with attractive deals with distributors and exhibitors which is likely to put all the parties in the safe zone.

Nonetheless, the collection of Kaala is lesser than Rajinikanth's previous film Kabali, which had grossed over Rs 60 crore in seven days.

"Till now good ... #Kaala might collect a little less than #Kabali , but won't make a loss for any one ... well handled budget & terms by @dhanushkraja ... . [sic]" Rakesh Gowthaman, the MD of Vettri Theatres, tweeted about the business of Pa Ranjith-directorial film.

Rajinikanth's Kaala should perform well in the next seven days and especially during weekends to be a profitable venture, say trade experts.

Kaala is a political-drama in which Rajinikanth enacts the role of messiah of slum-dwellers in Mumbai. How he saves his land from being encroached by the powerful politician forms the crux of the story.

The film gives hints at Rajini's ideals in politics and tries to work like his manifesto.