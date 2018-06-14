The makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero shared an Eid special teaser of the movie on social media on Thursday. What's the surprise? Salman Khan. Yes, you heard it right. The teaser has Dabangg star. Seeing both the stars together on screen left fans elated.

The Karan Arjun duo can be seen dancing together on screen. Previously, Salman made a special appearance in Shah Rukh's film Om Shanti Om.

In the latest Eid special trailer, Salman shakes a leg with the mini-Shah Rukh. As the teaser concludes, Shah Rukh jumps on to Salman and gives him a kiss on the cheek.

Shah Rukh Khan gave a very sweet caption for the post, wishing all his fans Eid Mubarak. He wrote: "Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se...Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero...Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid"

Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping his fans posted about Zero by regularly sharing photos from the sets. Currently, Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma are in the US shooting for the film.

Talking about Zero, director Anand L Rai told IANS, "I had no option but Khan Saab because I needed an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude. The story of the film is celebrating a perfect love story of two imperfect people."

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The teaser released earlier surprised fans who saw Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar. King Khan plays the role of a dwarf for the first time on screen in Zero and he looks adorable.

Check out the amazing Eid special teaser of Zero:

The film is set to release December 21, 2018.