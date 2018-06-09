Rajinikanth's Kaala has taken a solid opening at the Australian box office and reached $1-million club in the US. The movie has been well-received in a few other overseas centres as well.

Kaala has debuted at fifth place and the Tamil movie has got one of the biggest openings for an Indian movie in Australia. "Rajinikanth mania grips AUSTRALIA... #Kaala takes a FANTASTIC START... As a matter of fact, it's one of the BEST STARTS by an Indian film in Australia... Debuts at No 5 at Australia BO... Thu A$ 105,672 Fri A$ 100,662 Total: A$ 206,334 [₹ 1.06 cr] @Rentrak. [sic]" Leading trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other hand, Kaala could not get a flying start at the US box office. From the Wednesday premieres, it raked in $512,489 from 302 locations, which is far lesser than his earlier movies. Usually, the collection will drastically dip in the following days, but the Rajinikanth starrer managed to pull the viewers on Thursday and Friday.

As a result, the movie has managed to breach the $1-million club in the US box office on Friday, June 8. It is the fourth Rajinikanth movie to achieve this feat after Enthiran – The Robot, Lingaa and Kabali.

Rajinikanth's Kaala is released in over 35 countries. Apart from the US and Australia, it has managed to do notable business in Malaysia, Middle East and in France.

In total, the movie is estimated to have grossed over Rs 25 crore from the overseas market in the first two days at the overseas box office.

How much has Kaala made in Tamil Nadu?

The Dhanush-produced movie has earned Rs 25.90 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Read the complete report.