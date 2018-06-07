Rajinikanth's movie Kaala has been hit by piracy as full movie in different qualities has made it to torrent sites. Hours after the Tamil film had its first show in the international centres, notorious sites like TamilRockers uploaded the movie to their site. It is expected to take a toll on the movie's collection at the box office.

Rajinikanth's Kaala had its premiere in Singapore, US and a few other foreign countries on Wednesday evening, June 6. The first blow was when the full movie of director Pa Ranjith was streamed live on Facebook from a theatre in Singapore. The authorities immediately arrested Praveen Thevar immediately.

Nonetheless, the crazy fans of Rajinikanth kept sharing the clips from the movie. But the measures are not enough, the complete movie is now available for "free downloading" on a few torrents. The leak is expected to impact the film's business.

Moreover, Kaala is yet to release in Karnataka and moviegoers might prefer watching it illegally instead of waiting till the issues resolve.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Kaala has opened largely to positive reviews from the audience and critics. The good word-of-mouth is expected to boost the movie's collection in the days to come.

Kollywood, like other language film industries, has been badly affected by piracy. Although Vishal, the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, took various measures, it has failed to end the piracy.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of its release nowadays.