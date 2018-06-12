Rajinikanth's Kaala has come out with flying colours at the Chennai box office. The Tamil film, which was released on June 7, remained the first choice of the cine-goers although Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was also a favourite choice among the urban viewers and especially among family audience.

In the first weekend, the Tamil film raked in Rs 6.64 crore from 765 shows. On its first day, Kaala raked in Rs 1.76 crore but saw a dip on Friday as it collected Rs 1.44 crore. But on Saturday and Sunday, the Rajinikanth starrer has collected Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 1.74 crore, respectively.

On Monday, the business saw a normal weekday dip as the Rajinikanth's film earned Rs 59 lakh and take its total tally to Rs 7.23 crore.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in the second place in Chennai. In its first weekend, the English along with its dubbed Tamil version has collected Rs 69.41 lakh from 165 shows.

Vishal's Irumbu Thirai has completed its fifth weekend in Chennai by raking in Rs 3.92 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 6.09 crore.

Hindi film Veere Di Wedding has entered its second weekend by raking in 2.15 lakh from 12 shows to take its total tally to Rs 86.77 lakh.

Jackie Chan's Hollywood movie Bleeding Steel has failed to register a good collection and ended its second weekend at Rs 54.46 lakh.

With no big movies releasing this week, Rajinikanth's Kaala and Hollywood film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are expected to dominate the Chennai box office.