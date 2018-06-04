Kareena Kapoor's multi-starrer Veere Di Wedding saw a good opening at the Chennai box office. In fact, the Hindi flick has performed better than the newly-released Tamil films.

Veere Di Wedding has collected Rs 53.87 lakh from 102 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be a good opening for a Hindi movie in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Irumbu Thirai has entered the fourth weekend in Chennai. After being on top for the three consecutive weekends, the Vishal-starrer has been pushed down to the second place. The movie has raked in Rs 51.61 lakh from 162 shows to take its total tally to Rs 5.83 crore till date.

Jackie Chan's Bleeding Steel has done a good business of Rs 37.76 lakh from 96 shows. Telugu film Officer has collected Rs 16.53 lakh from 66 shows, while another Tollywood flick Mahanati has raked in Rs 15.34 lakh from 69 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.02 crore.

Tamil film Oru Kuppai Kathai has earned Rs 5.38 lakh from 39 shows to take its total tally to Rs 35.71 lakh by the end of its second weekend. GV Prakash Kumar's Semma has collected Rs 4.46 lakh from in its second weekend and the 10-day total collection stands at Rs 1.10 crore.

However, the stage is ready for the release of Rajinikanth's Kaala, which will hit the screens on June 7. The movie is likely to affect all the above-mentioned movies at the box office.