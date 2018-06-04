Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the big screen after a long break with Veere Di Wedding. The actress was busy with caring for son Taimur Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Veere Di Wedding has got an amazing response from the audience on the very first day of the release.

Earlier, Kareena told Huffington Post about her plan to only do one film in a year as she wants to maintain a balance between work and personal life. She also informed the daily that she will start working on her next film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions by the end of this year. Kareena has decided to spend time with her son Taimur until her husband Saif Ali Khan is done working on his film projects.

According to a recent report by Deccan Chronicle, Kareena has signed two films with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. The actress will be seen on screen with Shah Rukh in the biopic film Salute, based on the life of Rakesh Sharma. The actress was approached for the film long back but she wanted to wait for the release of Veere Di Wedding before giving an answer. Now, the actress has agreed and will be soon shooting for Salute.

Kareena has also signed a film with Dharma Productions opposite to Akshay Kumar. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta. A source informed the daily, "Akshay Kumar has been roped in for the film opposite her and it is an entertainer. So Kareena has two films in hand after the successful opening of Veere Di Wedding."

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Gosh and released on June 1, 2018. The film is an upbeat coming of age film revolving around the lives of four best friends who reunite after ten years only to find out how much their lives have changed. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.