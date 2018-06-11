After getting a decent start at the Tamil Nadu box office, Rajinikanth's Kaala has retained good viewership in the next three days, thereby doing good collection at the box office.

Released in over 650 screens, Kaala took a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office, but turned out to be the least buzz (in terms of ticket sales) among his recent movies. As a result, the Tamil film registered over 60-70 occupancy rates, on an average, on the first day in theatres across the state.

Among the regions, Chennai and Chengalpet regions witnessed over 85 percent occupancy rates in theatres. On the first day, the movie ended doing Rs 15.4 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Kaala was received well by the critics and audience, which translated into good collections in the next three days. On the second day, Kaala grossed Rs 10.5 crore, which is considered to be fantastic number as the business often drops by 50 percent even if the film garners positive reviews.

On Saturday, the Rajinikanth-starrer raked in Rs 8.4 crore and earned Rs 9.3 crore on Sunday, to take its 4-day total tally to Rs 43.6 crore in Tamil Nadu. Please note that the aforementioned numbers are estimated numbers and vary from the actual collection.

In Chennai, Kaala has approximately collected Rs Rs 6.6 crore.

With the movie getting good reviews, it has to be seen how the movie will perform in the week days.

Meanwhile, Kaala has done a record business in Australia and the business is reportedly good in the centres like US, UAE and Malaysia.