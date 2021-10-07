Space scientist and former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan said the new educational policy will transform the higher educational institutions into large multi-disciplinary universities and open up more jobs for the youth in the country.

Speaking at a webinar organized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday, he hoped that the NEP provides for a better management of resources in the country.

The webinar on the theme, 'National Education Policy 2020: Realizing Aspirations of the 21st Century Youth' was inaugurated by Dr Kasturirangan, who is also the Chairman of National Education Policy Drafting Committee.

In the inaugural speech, Dr K Kasturirangan lauded AICTE for its efforts in revolutionizing the Indian educational sector. He also added that AICTE, in line with the National Educational Policy, has innovated its role towards transformation from a mere regulator to a facilitator and an enabler.

"The National Education Policy will transform the higher educational institutions into large multi-disciplinary universities and knowledge hubs, each with more than 3000 students. It will enable students to become well-rounded with artistic, creative, and analytical capabilities. The policy thus highlights better management of resources," he said.

Kasturirangan also added that the National Educational Technology Forum is an autonomous body, and it will provide a crucial platform for dialogues between educators and tech-entrepreneurs.

"I am convinced that educational technologies are fertile domain for entrepreneurs, and the forum will help these entrepreneurs better understand the type of challenges educators are facing so that they can develop effective technological solutions," he asserted.

More jobs

Echoing similar views, Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman, said: "The new National Education Policy is going to empower our young children. AICTE now has an AI-powered translation tool, specially designed for engineering students. It allows translating educational content into Indian languages. We have now internships embedded in our curriculum, so as students will come out with a skill set to get a job, while some others will turn entrepreneurs."

"The National Education Policy has already laid out a pathway of integrated vocational and skilling in this entire framework we have adopted. We are moving in that direction where the National Education Policy will allow youth to get their jobs after they come out from higher educational institutes. Initiatives of AICTE to translate English content to Indian regional languages is a path-breaking initiative," said Sanjay Murthy, Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

AICTE Member Secretary Professor Rajive Kumar hoped that the AICTE, through all its schemes, and endeavours will be committed to implementing National Education Policy in letter and spirit.