A month after announcing the decision to rename schools after martyrs, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday set up a high-power committee for renaming government educational institutions and roads after martyrs and eminent personalities.

A seven-member committee has been set up for making recommendations on the representation and proposals for the installation of statues and memorial plaques, naming of roads and buildings, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

According to an order issued by GAD, the panel would be headed by Principal Secretary Home with administrative secretaries from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Institution, Housing and Urban Development Department, Director General of Police (DGP) CID J-K, General Administration Department, and Secretary Culture Department and Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu.

75 schools, 75 roads to be renamed after martyrs

To celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, the Jammu & Kashmir government has already decided to rename 75 schools and 75 roads after unsung heroes and martyrs from the police, Army, and other forces.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu had already issued an order in which all Deputy Commissioners of 10 districts of Jammu province have been asked to identify government schools in villages and municipality wards to rename.

Officials concerned were further directed to constitute a committee at the district level to prepare such details after due verification. The committee can include representatives of the Indian Army, the SSP, ADC, DPO, or AC Panchayat.

As per reports, J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta has announced that the government is in the process of renaming as many as 75 schools and roads each.

School renamed after Vir Chakra Awardee

To honour the sacrifice made by the valiant soldier while protecting the country, Kathua District Administration has already renamed Government Higher Secondary School, Chandwan as Shaheed Sepoy Bua Dutta Singh Government Higher Secondary School.

Vir Chakra Awardee Sepoy Bua Dutta Singh of 8 JAK Rifles sacrificed his life while fighting for the country in Chirri Kot village of Poonch Sector on 16th of August 1948.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav said that the renaming of schools was a token of gratitude and to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives fighting for the country. He said the country is celebrating the 75th Year of Independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and renaming the Schools, Roads after martyrs or other renowned personalities will be an effort to remember and honour their valued contribution made for the country.

Worth mentioning, the process of renaming schools and roads after the Martyrs of Army, Para Military Forces, and J&K Police will continue till August 15, 2022.