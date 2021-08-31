Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday recovered a sculpture, believed to be 100-year-old, from a local in the Khansahib area in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The local was trying to sell it before cops recovered the sculpture from his house.

"We have called team of Archeological Department on Tuesday to determine the exact date of the formation of the recovered sculpture," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam, Tahir Saleem Khan told International Business Times. He said that everything will be cleared only after the Archeological Department team will examine the sculpture.

Sculpture recovered from house of driver

Reports said that the sculpture was recovered from the house of one Nawaz Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, a resident of Yarikhah Khansahab during the search. Sheikh is a driver by profession and was not available at the house when cops recovered the sculpture.

"We have called Nawaz Sheikh at the police station on Tuesday for questioning to inquire from where he got this sculpture", the SSP said and added that Sheikh was outside Budgam when police recovered the sculpture from his residence.

During the initial inquiry, family members told police that Nawaz Sheikh had found the sculpture from a stream while digging to collect sand.

Reports said that Sheikh was attempting to sell it in the market but police recovered it from him before being sold. The recovered sculpture is made with a single stone. A portion of the sculpture has been damaged.

Budgam police arrests three notorious drug peddlers

Meanwhile continuing its efforts to curb the menace of drugs from the society, Budgam Police also arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

During naka checking at Dafpora Nasrullapora, a police party intercepted one vehicle in which three persons were traveling. During the search of said vehicle, the police party recovered 2.80 grams of the heroin-like substance, 5 kgs of codeine-based syrup in a plastic container, two bottles of codeine-based Syrup, and 471 tablets of banned medicine Alprazolam.