After a nationwide outcry against the brutal killing of a dog by a cop and some civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, a three-member inquiry committee headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer has been constituted to conduct a probe. The panel has initiated the exercise to identify the culprits so as to take further action in this barbaric incident.

"Dy. SP headquarters Devinder Singh is heading the panel to conduct the departmental inquiry in the incident", a senior police officer told The International Business Times. The officer said that a formal case with relevant sections will be registered only after the panel submits its recommendations within a week.

Reports said that within hours after assigning the job to conduct the inquiry, the Dy.SP headquarters has visited the spot to speak to some eye-witnesses. He also spoke to family members of two children to whom the dog had reportedly bitten.

Barbaric incident happened on 'International Dog Day'

Ironically the brutal incident of the killing of a dog by a cop and some locals happened on Thursday, August 26-which was observed as 'International Dog Day' across the world.

As reported earlier by the IBT, the incident came to the fore when a disturbing video went viral on social media. Animal lovers shared the video on different social media platforms, demanding action against the culprits.

Animal lovers across the country shared the video as this cruel incident took place when they (animal lovers) were observing 'International Dog Day'

In the video, a cop was seen beating the dog with a stick in the heart of Kishtwar town. A civilian was also spotted in the video sprinkling some liquid on the dog, which fell unconscious after being beaten by the cop. It is believed that the civilian had sprinkled acid on the injured dog.

Campaign against cruelty intensified

Although Kishtwar Police has announced a departmental inquiry, netizens intensified their campaign against this cruelty and brought this matter to the notice of the higher-ups in the police.

"IGP Jammu (ADGP J&K) looking into this matter. Already brought this matter before the concerned authorities", Vishal Khajuria informed on his social media account.

While dubbing the incident as barbaric, animal lovers argued that the offence amounts to cruelty on the animal as defined under Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. It is a cognizable offence under Section 428 and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.

"Only God hears the voice of a voiceless animal. this kind of work is disgusting", Rajnesh Bhagat observed and demanded action against those who have committed this heinous crime against voiceless animals.

"What a great policeman, he should be awarded for this type of act", Anjali Rajput posted while taunting the cop.

As reported earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat has announced that the departmental inquiry has already been initiated to identify the cop who was spotted in the video beating the dog, and action, as warranted under law, shall be taken.