Within 20 days after releasing a list of the ten "most wanted" terrorists active in Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening eliminated two of them including one dreaded terrorist of Lasker-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit - Mohammad Abbas Sheikh, masquerading as self-styled chief of The Resistance Front (TRF).

Along with Abbas Sheikh, his 'second in command' Saqib Manzoor was killed in a brief encounter at the Alochi Bagh area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Both Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor were masquerading as self-styled chief and so-called deputy chief of TRF but in reality, they were terrorists of LeT," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Abbas figured at number three in the "most wanted" list

Abbas Sheikh, who was at the third spot on the most wanted list issued by J&K Police on August 3, was one of the oldest surviving terrorists active in Kashmir Valley. In his late 40s, Sheik was a recycled terrorist and was previously affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit before switching loyalties to newly-formed The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be the frontal group of the LeT last year. He was a resident of Rampur Kulgam of South Kashmir.

As reported earlier, his sister Naseema Banoo was arrested by the police last June from south Kashmir's Kulgam district under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after she had posed for a photograph with her son Tawseef, a terrorist killed by forces, holding a gun.

Several members of the Sheikh family, including his two brothers and nephews, have been killed in terrorism. They all had joined terrorist groups at one point or the other. Abbas was arrested with a Panch in the month of April 2013 when he was trying to reactivate surrendered terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen in South Kashmir.

Abbas was involved in selective killings in Srinagar city

According to police, Sheikh Abbas was involved in recent selective killings of cops and civilians in Srinagar, especially after Article 370.

Abbas was involved in the killing of Parvaiz Ahmed Dar, a J&K police inspector, near the Nowgam area of Srinagar city in June this year. He was also involved in the killing of 28-year-old Umer Nazir Bhat, a mobile phone seller, in the heart of Srinagar city.

"Abbas was motivating youth to join terror ranks. Parents and families were worried. I appeal to parents not to allow their children to join terror ranks and those who have gone should be brought back, we will welcome them," IGP said and added that Saqib Manzoor was carrying killings at the instruction of the Abbas.

Ten J&K police cops in civvies conduct operation

Giving details of the operation, the IGP said that after getting authentic input about the presence of Sheikh Abbas, ten cops of Srinagar police reached the spot in civilian attire.

"After information, ten policemen from J&K police in civvies went there and cordoned off the area. The hiding terrorists were asked to surrender but they resorted to firing on the cops. The fire was retaliated, leading to the encounter and consequently, the duo was killed," he informed.

Confirming the involvement of Abbas Shiekh in the recent selective killings in Srinagar city, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had promised that those involved in committing such heinous crimes would be brought to justice. He pointed out that Abbas was involved in such selective killings in Srinagar.