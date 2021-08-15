With the arrest of four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday foiled the bid of the anti-national elements to strike ahead of Independence Day. The inter-state terror module was also involved in collecting arms dropped through drones in border areas of Punjab and Jammu province.

According to a statement issued by the police, the arrested terrorists were planning to collect arms dropped by drones and supply them to active terrorists of JeM in the Kashmir valley.

The terrorists were also planning to plant a vehicle-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu before August 15, and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country.

Terrorists from UP, J&K were in touch with Pakistan based JeM 'commanders'

As per reports, terrorists from J&K and Uttar Pradesh were in touch with Pakistan-based JeM 'commanders' to carry out terror activities in different parts of the country.

Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifullah, son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat resident of Prichoo Pulwama, a terrorist of JeM was the first to be arrested in this chain and from him, one pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds, and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered. His truck, used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir Valley, was also seized.

Subsequently, three more JeM terrorists were arrested, namely Ijahar khan alias Sonu Khan son of Intejar Khan resident of Mirdan Mohalla Kandala Shamli (UP), Touseef Ahmed Shah alias Showket and Adnan.

Touseef was given the task by Pakistan-based JeM terrorists namely Shahid and Abrar in Pakistan to take up an accommodation in Jammu which he did. Touseef was then asked to procure a second-hand motorcycle for causing an IED blast at Jammu. The IED for this purpose would be dropped by a drone. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task.

Jahangir Ahmed Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat resident of Bandzoo Pulwama has been arrested in the case.

Ayodhya, Panipat refinery were targets

According to police Sonu Khan disclosed that the Pakistan-based Jaish commander Munazir alias Shahid had asked him to collect weapons from near Amritsar which would be dropped by a drone.

He was also asked by JeM commanders to do reconnaissance of the Panipat oil refinery, which he did and sent videos to Pakistan. He was then tasked to do the reconnaissance of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi site but was arrested before he could accomplish this task.