Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old youth at Lal Chowk Srinagar and recovered two live grenades from his possession.

A police officer has identified the arrested youth as Adil Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Khrew Pampore. The arrested youth was working as a sub-editor in a local news agency. As per the initial report, he was misusing his position as a journalist to support terror activities in Kashmir Valley.

"Two live hand grenades were recovered from his bag," official sources said and added that the arrested youth is being interrogated and further investigations are underway.

"Journo-terrorist Adil from Pampore Pulwama arrested along with 02 grenades in the heart of Srinagar City. More arrests are expected. Investigation going on. Further details shall follow", Kashmir Police tweeted from the official Twitter handle.

The arrested journalist was working for JeM

According to police sources, Adil was working for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). His associate Zahid Nazar, who escaped from the site, had recently come out of jail; he was also arrested in an explosives-related case of Police Station Khrew.

"Adil, a journalist arrested with two grenades in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir; interrogation underway. He was earlier arrested in 2019", police sources said.

During his arrest in the year 2019, the Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped against "journalist" Adil Farooq January 2019. He was arrested in the year 2019 for providing logistic support to terror groups active in different areas of Kashmir Valley.

Adil was nabbed within minutes after a grenade attack in Srinagar

According to reports "journalist" Adil Farooq was arrested with two grenades by CRPF near Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Kashmir minutes after grenade attack near Amira Kadal. He was caught red-handed with grenades.