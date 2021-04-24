There is also no dearth of political leaders announcing on their social media feeds about arrangements for oxygen, beds and medicines. A few others even go a step further and declare their assistance to anybody in need. But a recent unsettling thread by a reporter casts doubt on such claims and posts.

"Thank you so much for your insincere claims. Because of which a 30-year-old man died right outside the hospital for want of bed," tagging Jyotiraditya Scindia, the thread begins. To cut the long story short, through Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, Scindia got an already admitted patient at KM Hospital discharged with the promise of being admitted to a better hospital. This was allegedly done for Twitter praise. There was never any availability of a bed at this hospital.

Needless to add, the patient named Rahul, died at the gates of the hospital gasping for breath. The thread, which also came to light through journalist Anisha Dutta, claims that despite being tagged and asked for help and kept in the loop, Scindia did not respond to the pleas.

Netizens join in to shame the powerful

As per the popular sentiment, gripping the social media platforms, it's those who manage to sleep peacefully, despite all that's happening around, are the true anti-nationalists. "Political leaders lying and trying to make a fool of the masses at election rallies is a given. But it's rare to come across someone who is lying when someone is dying," another user vented his anger. No amount of blaming will bring back the lost life. Several chose to pay condolences instead.