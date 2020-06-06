Jyotiraditya Scindia is trending on Twitter. Reason? He allegedly removed BJP from his bio. Scindia, who ditched the Congress party and led a revolt against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, had joined the BJP in March.

Now within a few months, it is being claimed that the leader is upset with the saffron party, thus, he removed the reference to it from his bio, which reads: "Public servant, cricket enthusiast".

Interestingly, when Scindia was in the Congress party, he had also changed his Twitter bio by removing references to the grand old party. Even then, people made similar speculations but he denied. At that time, Scindia had said that he shortened his bio a month ago on the advice of people. But that is not the case this time.

Scindia denies rumours

When Scindia quit the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi had said that he will not fit their as his ideology is different from that of the BJP and RSS. With rumours about the rift between him and the BJP, people have already started welcoming him back to the Congress party. He, however, has denied the rumours.

"Media reports about Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia are completely baseless. Scindia Ji has not made any changes to his Twitter bio. Cricket enthusiast and public servant were added to his bio earlier as well and it is the same even today," Scindia retweeted one Krishna Rathore.

Moreover, Scindia has been named by the BJP as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh and will likely get a birth in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

"Scindia suffocating in the BJP"

The rumours of Sincida's rift with the BJP have come a day after his one of the closest ally Satyendra Yadav returned to the Congress party. Yadav also claimed that Scindia was not meeting anyone lately as he is not happy being with the BJP. He said that he is suffocating there and will soon make a comeback to the Congress party.