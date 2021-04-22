It's heart-warming to see a politician with the right priorities. Congress leader and MLA MB Patil fits into the rare class of rulers who not just talk about humanity and philanthropy but go ahead and display it. The BLDE Medical College and Hospital run by him has slashed tariff for COVID-19 beds by 70 percent, making it the cheapest available treatment option for poor and needy.

The hospital in Vijayapura has also reserved 500 beds for Covid patients. But what's remarkable is that the price of beds at his hospital is significantly lower than even at the government hospitals. The Government fixed tariff is Rs 10,000 per day whereas Patil's hospital decides to charge just Rs 3000.

"Our duty to help the people in distress. People have lost jobs, businesses are collapsing. This is not a time for hospitals to make money, sustenance/sustainability is the key," reasons the former home and irrigation minister on his official Twitter handle.

MB Patil also informed the public at large as soon as the decision to increase the bed capacity and reduce the treatment costs was taken. "BLDE Hospital raises bed capacity, cuts treatment cost for COVID patients. An emergency meeting was held with senior doctors and many vital decisions were made to provide better treatment to patients affected by Covid second wave."

Apart from raising Covid beds from 250 to 500, the hospital has also made arrangements for 300 oxygen beds and 200 isolation beds. BLDE (Deemed to be University) Shri B.M Patil Medical College Hospital & Research Centre is located in Vijaypura, Karnataka.

Karnataka is among the worst hit states by Covid, with Bengaluru being the highest contributor to number of cases. In a bid to contain the spread of Covid cases, the Karnataka government issued fresh guidelines including weekend curfew and extended night curfew hours. It also closed public gatherings. The new guidelines will remain in effect till May 4, 2021. On Wednesday, Karnataka reported another biggest single day spike of 23,558 new Covid-19 cases and 116 fatalities. On Tuesday again, the state had reported its biggest single day spike of 21,794 cases.