In what came as a surprise to many, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala decided to preside over an all-party meeting to assess the COVID situation in the state. The high-profile meeting, which was attended by members of both ruling and opposition parties, as well as CM Yediyurappa through video conferencing, has put BJP in the line of firing. Calling the move unprecedented and unconstitutional, both Congress and AAP leaders in the state have criticised the ruling BJP government to allow Karnataka Governor to preside over a meeting in a state where the elected government is still functioning.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is currently hospitalized, as he receives treatment for COVID-19. Although the CM attended the all-party meeting on Monday to assess the prevailing COVID situation in the state, there were no decisions taken on the next course of action to curb the spread of the virus statewide, especially in Bengaluru, which is accounting for majority of fresh COVID cases.

However, it was later revealed that Vajubhai Vala would chair Tuesday's meeting, which sent shockwaves across the state, who were quick to question the leadership. The Governor's intervention was not welcomed by many opposition party members, who vocally condemned the decision and criticised BJP for setting a wrong precedent.

Cong labels meeting "unconstitutional"

At the meeting, opposition leader Siddaramaiah started his talk by calming the meeting called for by the Governor is "unconstitutional." The former CM also reminded the BJP-led government that the Governor has no authority to execute any decisions and any suggestion given by the members during the meeting cannot be executed by him.

"At the outset I state my objection to the meeting called for by the Governor as it is unconstitutional and can be perceived to be an interference in the administration of the state. I do not know whether CM BS Yediyurappa has discussed this with the advocate-general but as far as I can understand the governor cannot take any executive decisions and every suggestion we give to him cannot be executed," Siddaramaiah said.

AAP says Guv's intervention sets wrong precedent

Prithvi Reddy, Convenor, AAP Karnataka also questioned the reasoning behind the Karnataka Governor presiding over affairs of the state government.

"The all-party meeting convened by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala today is not just unprecedented but is setting a completely wrong precedent and sending a negative message to people in Karnataka which could lead in complete loss of public confidence in the government lead by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa," AAP Karnataka Convenor Prithvi Reddy, said in a statement.

Reddy further pointed out that there's an acute shortage of vaccines, hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen, remdesivir, ambulances, and even crematoria in the state, especially in Bengaluru. He further added that Governor's intervention is diluting the responsibility of the elected government.

"Yes, the Government is in denial mode and unless they first acknowledge the crisis there is no hope of finding solutions, this however does not justify the Governor's overreach as there is no provision for Governor of a full state to intervene in such matters," he said.

Reddy also said if the Governor had lost confidence in the state government's ability to handle the situation, he can recommend President's rule in Karnataka.

"If however, Governor Vajubhai Vala has lost confidence in the government lead by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's ability to handle the situation, he would be well within his rights to recommend immediate imposition of President's rule in Karnataka," Reddy said in a statement.

No time for politics

Defending the decision to allow the Governor to preside over an all-party meeting, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Governor's role was to find a solution by bringing all the parties together and pointed out how other states are also doing the same.

"All Governors of all states are holding this meeting. Governor of Rajasthan where Cong is ruling party. Governor of Maharashtra where Cong support is there. Governor is trying to bring all the parties together to find a solution. This is not the time to do politics," Bommai had tweeted in response to the backlash faced by the party.