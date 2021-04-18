Owing to the rising number of fresh COVID cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government is considering imposing a weekend curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19. Revenue Minister R Ashoka is to chair a meeting of all Bengaluru MPs, legislators and ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the city on Monday.

Earlier, CM BS Yediyurappa was to hold an all-party meeting on Sunday, but got hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. In CM's absence, R Ashoka will chair the meeting, where the next course of action to contain the spread of COVID in Bengaluru will be determined. Sources privy to the matter have revealed to us that the government might impose a weekend curfew/lockdown to limit non-essential movement.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar is also of the opinion that stringent measures be taken to contain the spread of the virus in Bengaluru. He also insisted that lockdown alone was not the solution and that everyone's opinion will be taken at Monday's all-party meeting before arriving at a decision.

"There is a need for more stringent measures in Bengaluru. This is my clear opinion and the same will be communicated to the Chief Minister for discussion," Dr. Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru after meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital for COVID-19.

COVID cases spike

Meanwhile, India has reported 2,61,500 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday. Karnataka recorded its highest single-day spike on Sunday, reporting 17,489 fresh cases. Of these, 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru, which has consistently contributed to the majority of Karnataka cases.