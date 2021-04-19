An all-party meeting with MLAs in Bengaluru was conducted on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in the city. After the meeting, which was attended virtually by BS Yediyurappa, the state CM said that the decision to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state will be taken on Tuesday. An all-party meeting is to be held online at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. But as Monday's meeting concluded, a document with fresh COVID guidelines went viral. Here's the truth behind that viral notice.

The claim

An unverified document is making the rounds on social media and in WhatsApp groups, claiming to be from Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. In this order, after pointing out the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country, it is claimed that the state will be under lockdown from 9 p.m. on Monday, April 20 to 6 a.m. on May 3.

The circular lists various guidelines to curb COVID-19 transmission in the state, including the extension of night curfew, and no movement in public places without a valid reason. Offices, both government and private, are to function in minimal capacity while encouraging work from home, the notice read, adding that all hospitals and AYUSH and veterinary hospitals remain fully functional.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the official-looking notice, which was on the Government of Karnataka letterhead. But a few red flags with regards to the notice were evident. For starters, the document was not signed by the Chief Secretary. There was no official notice or intimation from the government or CM's office.

In fact, the Chief Minister's office issued a clarification saying the said order in circulation is fake and no decision was taken during Monday's meeting. A decision on the next course of action to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state will be taken on Tuesday, Yediyurappa himself confirmed after virtually meeting with MLAs in Bengaluru on Monday.

Based on these facts, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the order copy in circulation is fake and bears no value.