Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has always been an unfiltered person. From friendships in the industry, Govinda's antics to the fake relationships of Bollywood; the star wife has never hesitated in speaking her mind. And her recent confession is a testament to her undiplomatic attitude. In a recent interview on Timeout With Ankit Podcast, Sunita made some startling revelations.

On getting baptised

Talking about her childhood, she revealed that she converted to Christianity to be able to have some wine. Sunita revealed that she got herself baptised to be able to have some wine. She also mentioned that till date she follows Christianity and goes to the church every saturday.

"I was born in Bandra. I've been baptised. I was in a Christian school, and all my friends were Christians. As a child, I had heard that Jesus' blood is wine. And I thought to myself, 'Wine means alcohol'. I was always very cunning," she said in the interview.

Following Christianity

"There's no harm in having a drink, is there? Just to have some wine, I got myself baptised. I follow Christianity, I go to church every Saturday," the star wife further added.

Sunita also revealed that her parents never got upset with her over it as they never found out. Sunita got married to Govinda on March 11, 1987 and the couple has two grown up kids.

Not just this, Sunita also quashed rumours of joining Bigg Boss but confirmed having been approached for it. She revealed that just like one wouldn't ask Shah Rukh Khan's wife if she would join BB and clean toilets, one shouldn't make such assumptions about her as well. Sunita revealed what she told the makers when they approached her for the show.

On joining BB

"They came to me twice for that, and I told them, 'Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?' You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan's wife the same thing? Do you think we're struggling financially? I don't even watch Bigg Boss," she said in the same interview.