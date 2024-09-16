Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, however, several names of the contestants have cropped up as to who is most likely to enter the show hosted by Salman Khan. Amid names like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, and Manisha Rani among others, several reports claimed that Govinda's wife Sunita might also be offered BB 18.

However, Govinda's wife has strongly rejected a proposal and refuted rumours of her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Govinda's wife says she'd never do Bigg Boss

In a podcast called Timeout with Ankit, Sunita spoke about Bigg Boss, and whether she would grace the couch on Koffee With Karan.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja revealed why she has repeatedly declined Bigg Boss offer: 'You think I'll clean toilets?'



She revealed that she has been turning down Bigg Boss offers for the past four years, for both the TV and OTT versions of the show.



When the host asked her if she would want to go to Koffee with Karan as a guest, she said, "I'm waiting for an invite. It's his show, it's up to him who he wants to invite. Although if he invites me he'll certainly attract ratings! Karan's also a Gemini, so am I. We'll have a ball."

On Bigg Boss

Sunita replied, "They've been making me offers for the last four years. For the OTT version as well, the one hosted by Anil Kapoor. They came to me twice for that, and I told them, 'Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?' You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan's wife the same thing? Do you think we're struggling financially? I don't even watch Bigg Boss."

"I told them, 'Do you even know who you're talking to right now? Come to me if you want me to host alongside Salman Khan', she concluded.

About Sunita's personal life

For the unversed, Sunita began dating Govinda when she was just 15; they got married when she was 18, and she gave birth to Tina when she was 19. They also have a son, Yashvardan Ahuja, who is gearing up to make his acting debut.