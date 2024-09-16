The atmosphere is filled with festive vibes as the Ganpati celebrations are in full swing across India. Celebs and commoners have welcomed Lord Ganesha at home and are soaked in the festive fervour.

Several celebrities have kept Ganesh's idol at home and have also immersed the same.

On Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hosted a grand Ganpati Utsav in Mumbai at his Varsha Bungalow – the official residence of the CM. Celebs and social media influencers were invited for the special aarti hosted by CM and his family. From Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Mrunal Thakur to Disha Patani, Orry, R Madhavan, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal among others sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde residence.

On Sunday, the chief minister took to his official X handle and shared photos of Salman performing a special aarti of Lord Ganesha.

In one of the pictures, Salman was seen performing the puja and aarti along with Arpita in front of Ganpati Bappa. The actor was immersed in prayers as the pandits chanted special mantras.

CM of Maharashtra gave Salman Khan a shawl, coconut, flowers and an idol of Lord Ganesha.

In another picture, the actor can be seen posing with Shinde and receiving the flowers and gifts. Arpita was also presented with a shawl.

Let's take a look at who wore what for Ganpati darshan

Salman Khan wore blue jeans and a tie-dye shirt.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a pink and green saree as she posed for pictures at the event. Her matching neon pink blouse was simply unmissable.

Mrunal Thakur wore an ivory salwar suit and teamed it with a white silk dupatta styled on one shoulder.

Disha Patani wore a black traditional outfit which had golden embellishment details throughout. She teamed her golden ruched ethnic trousers with a matching black dupatta with intricate golden zari details at the borders.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer looked stunning in ethnic outfits. They greeted the media as they celebrated the first Ganpati post-marriage.

Sonakshi wore a light blue anarkali with silver embellishment details and mirror work patterns. Zaheer Iqbal wore a floral organza shirt and white silk trousers with flared details.

Orry wore a mustard kurta set and looked very demure, elegant and classy. However, it was his empty chips packet styled clutch that caught everyone's attention.

Orry carried a high-end designer clutch sold by Balenciaga.

Take a look at inside pictures and videos from the event.