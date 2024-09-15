Reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is grabbing headlines each passing day with its high-voltage stunts, fights, arguments, banter and much more. As the show is nearing its finale host Rohit Shetty revealed the final names of the contestants who are out of the finale race and the names of the contestants battling for the win.

Rohit Shetty disappointed as Shalin Bhanot gets scared, aborts under ice-cold water task leading to exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

On September 14's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, it was revealed that three popular contestants- Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, and Shalin Bhanot were out of the Ticket to Finale race

In one of the stunts, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra and Niyati Fatnani were against each other in a domino task that shows placing the maximum number of dominoes on a plank under challenging conditions. Abhishek and Karan Veer did their best but Niyati couldn't match their performance. Despite her best efforts, she lost the task.

Shalin Bhanot Out Of The Final Race

The final task of also shows an intense showdown between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot. The task was physically demanding as they had to solve a puzzle under ice-cold water. While Nimrit did well, winning praise from Rohit Shetty and her fellow contestants, Shalin faced his fears and ultimately aborted the task. This unexpected move led to Shalin being the third contestant to fall out of the Ticket to Finale race, joining Sumona and Niyati. Rohit Shetty didn't like the way Shalin decided to abort the task.