'She looks like Neetu Kapoor': Alia Bhatt stuns in pantsuit, sports short hairdo; addresses herself as 'Alia Bhatt-Kapoor' for the first time [Reactions]

Ace Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has made the viewers laugh on TV, with his comedy show. After his successful stint on TV, the ace comedian's chat show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show was dropped on Netflix. The first season of the show saw several celebrities and sports personalities namely, Ranbir Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Rohit Sharma among others.

The comedy series premiered on March 30 and was an infinite chat show with 12 episodes. The show wrapped up on June 22. After two months of break, the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show announced that they are returning with season two.

Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 will be premiering on September 21. Featuring stars from Bollywood and the cricket arena, the show promises more laughter and entertainment.

The newly released trailer has fans buzzing with anticipation. The trailer features a star-studded lineup including Alia Bhatt, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

In the trailer, one can also see, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.

Alia Bhatt stuns in pantsuit, sports short hairdo

The trailer was received well by Kapil Sharma fans, in the promo. Last season Alia Bhatt wasn't part of the show and Ranbir came with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. This season Alia Bhatt will be coming on the show for Jigra's promotions.

Alia Bhatt has never referred to herself as Alia Bhatt Kapoor but in the promo, Alia addresses herself publicly as 'Alia Bhatt-Kapoor;.

In the promo, Sunil Grover asks Alia if she is Alia Bhatt. To this, Alia Bhatt replies that she is Alia Bhatt Kapoor.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt has been married to Ranbir Kapoor since April 2022.

Netizens compared her to Neetu Kapoor and were of the view that Alia had copied and aped Neetu Kapoor.

A user wrote, "Dude this is the same thought I had as soon as I saw the show's announcement. The way Alia was dressed, the way she did her hair and oddly even how she was looking, everything screamed Neetu."

Another wrote, "First i thought Neetu Kapoor and then I saw it's Alia."

Talking about the second season, Kapil Sharma, "As promised, we didn't take too long and palak jhapakte hi hum doosre season ke saath laut aaye hai on Netflix. We are all very thankful for the love that we received for Season 1 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' from across the globe." Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, added, "Bringing The Great Indian Kapil Show to all our members has been one of our high-points in 2024. We're thrilled to celebrate Bollywood, cricket, and the essence of India with some much-anticipated and surprising guests."