'Cringe jokes, don't come back': Fans unhappy as makers announce season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show [Promo]

After the success of Kapil Sharma's show on TV, the ace comedian's chat show season 1, titled The Great Indian Kapil Show was dropped on Netflix. The first season of the show saw several celebrities and sports personalities namely, Ranbir Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Rohit Sharma among others.

The comedy series premiered on March 30 and was an infinite chat show with 12 episodes. The show wrapped up on June 22.

Fans unhappy as makers announce season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show

After two months of break, the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show announced that they are returning with season two. Netflix India shared a promo video which features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. The video begins with Archana saying there is a special announcement. "We are coming back. On this occasion, we have good news for all of you. Your very own show is coming soon." The cast then held placards in their hands as they announced season 2 of the show.

"Ab shanivaar hoga "Funnyvaar" 'cuz Kapil and the gang are coming with double fun and hassi iss baar Season 2 coming soon! Stay tuned," read the caption on the post shared by Netflix India.

As soon as the announcement teaser was dropped, netizens thronged to the comment section and were of the view that the second season was of no use as the first season itself failed to impress the netizens.

Fans want Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar in the show

A user wrote, "Need Sumona And Chandu... "

Another wrote, "How many times the show will get relaunch hoga?."

The third user, "Return to Sony."

Work Front

Apart from entering the masses in The Kapil Sharma Show. The ace actor and comedian Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also featured in a Netflix special and starred in Nandita Das' Zwigato.