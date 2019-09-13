The fight between Junior NTR and Ram Charan fans are said to have become a headache for ace director SS Rajamouli, who is holding back the promotions of RRR movie fearing its adverse effects.

SS Rajamouli is known for his unique promotional strategy for his movies. He starts their publicity from the day of its announcement and he releases interesting promos every now and then to keep his project fresh in the audience's mind. He goes on building curiosity and expectations until the release of the film.

But SS Rajamouli fans feel that his upcoming movie RRR lacks such hype. Sources close to the director say that he is worried about the promotions, as he ignored a couple of opportunities to release the first looks of Junior NTR and Ram Charan. He is said to have requested both to make public statements to control their fans.

It is known that Nandamuri and Mega families are most powerful families from the Telugu film industry. There have been numerous fights between their fans over various aspects. Junior NTR and Ram Charan, young actors from these two families are playing the leads in RRR and their fans are hoping to see their favourite actor looks bigger and better than the other and Rajamouli is worried over this fact.

SS Rajamouli feels that there will be a lot of comparisons between the promotional material of Junior NTR and Ram Charan. This might lead to a fight on social media and end up generating negative buzz for RRR. Hence, he is said to have requested both the actors to control their fans to avoid it, before he starts its promotions.

However, RRR is the next project of SS Rajamouli after blockbuster Baahubali series and there is huge hype and curiosity surrounding this mega-budget. The director has already revealed that the film is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

RRR, which will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020, is currently being shot in Bulgaria. Along with the team, Junior NTR is busy filming his introductory scenes there. Giving update to a fan, the makers tweeted on September 2, "Shooting a major sequence with @tarak9999 in Bulgaria. #RamCharan is in practice sessions for an upcoming schedule :) #RRR."