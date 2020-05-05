The latest buzz in the film industry is that KGF director Prashanth Neel's film starring Junior NTR is very much on and it will be a pan-India project, which will be made on a whopping budget.

The speculations about Prashanth Neel's next movie have been doing rounds in the media for quite some time now. It was rumoured earlier that the director had narrated a story to Mahesh Babu, who was impressed with it and agreed to be part of it. But later, it was rumoured he will not do this film.

After Mahesh Babu rejected it, Prashanth Neel was rumoured to have approached Junior NTR, who had reportedly shown interest in the movie. However, it was speculated that the young tiger might not do the movie, as he had agreed to work with Trivikram Srinivas after wrapping up SS Rajamouli's RRR movie.

But the latest buzz in the media is that Junior NTR wants most of his upcoming films to be Pan-India projects after the release of RRR movie. Hence, he is said to have decided to take up Prashanth Neel's film after wrapping up the SS Rajamouli-directed period action flick. He is yet to make it clear on whether he would work in Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming project.

It is further rumoured that Prashanth Neel's film will be made on a whopping budget and it will be a pan-India film. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts will jointly produce this film with Mythri Movie Makers. It is going to be a terrific action film featuring Junior NTR in a full-on mass avatar.

However, Junior NTR is currently busy shooting for RRR movie and Prashanth Neel is working on KGF Chapter 2. The filming of both has been stalled due to lockdown. Both the movies are expected the hit the screens in summer 2021. If everything goes as per plan, the duo will start working the movie after their release.