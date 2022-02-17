SpaceX founder Elon Musk had several times revealed that his ultimate aim is to establish a human colony on Mars. And now, the South African billionaire who eyes at commercializing space travel has released a simulation video that depicts what the journey to Mars will look like.

After releasing the video, Elon Musk tweeted, "This will be real in our lifetime."

Starship: World's most powerful rocket

Elon Musk is planning to embark on a journey to Mars in Starship, widely touted to be the most powerful rocket ever built by humans. Last week, Elon Musk had posted a picture on his social media platform of him standing near the 119-meter long rocket. After sharing the image, he wrote, "Let's make this real! This is really some wild stuff here. In fact, hard to believe it's real."

And now, in the recent video, Musk shows how humans will travel to Mars. In the video, we can see the Starship getting propelled to the skies from the earth. Later, when it lands on the Red Planet, we can see a fully-fledged Martian colony.

Interestingly, the visuals in the video clip literally resembled the Martian colonies depicted in Hollywood sci-fi flicks.

Martian government based on direct democracy

Elon Musk had once said that he may even die during his trip to Mars. However, he noted that possibilities of danger will not refrain him from persuading his dreams.

Musk also has strong views on the future government that will be established on Mars. A few years back, Musk revealed that the future government will be based on direct democracy, where people have a direct role in the decision-making process.