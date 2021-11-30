Microblogging giant Twitter is on a new wave. For a change, Twitter is talking Twitter. And not just that; Twitteratis from across borders are all praises for India and its talent that has helped many American tech firms reach several highs.

As soon as Twitter's former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey announced Parag Aggarwal as the new CEO of the company while stepping away from the leadership role, Pattrick Collison, CEO of Stripe pointed out:

"Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats,@paraga!)".

The Stripe CEO's tweet received further attention when Elon Musk responded to it by saying, "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!"

The tweet has so far received more than 87,000 likes, around 16,000 retweets and some really positive engagement. Well, it didn't stop some from having fun at the Tesla founder's expense.

Parag Agrawal replaces Jack Dorsey

Ever since Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey made a public announcement of leaving his founded company on November 29th night, social media has been abuzz with Twitter talks. Dorsey who shared a copy of his resignation on his Twitter handle, also mentioned that he wanted Twitter to break the shackles of being led by its founders alone and turn to limitless possibilities.

His email clarified why the leaders thought of Indian-origin Parag Aggarwal, formerly the Chief Technology Officer, as the new CEO. "He's been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around," Dorsey wrote adding, "Parag is curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep."