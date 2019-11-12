After Game of Thrones author George RR Martin recently talked about wolves, fans on Reddit are left wondering whether he hinted towards Jon Snow's dark fate in the upcoming The Winds of Winter book.

Chalk Media has released a 45-min long interview with author George RR Martin. Most parts of the interview focus on his personal life but there was something that made many fans wonder about the fate of the Stark children, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), in the future Game of Thrones books.

When Martin was asked what drew him to wolves as they have a significant role in his life, the celebrated writer described his affinity with the animal and said he likes the fact that they are social and always in packs, unlike other lonely hunters. He quoted himself from his previous work and added:

"I've tried to make that point in Game of Thrones and that will come back to it in later books. You know, when winter comes, the cold winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives. And human beings need to keep that in mind, too. We all need each other. We all need packs."

All the Game of Thrones fans know this for a fact that the above quote from the show is very significant as this was stated by Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones season 1. The same quote was later used by Arya Stark in season 5 while talking to her sister Sansa Stark.

That being said, several fans on Reddit argued that there are chances Jon Snow is going to die in Martin's forthcoming book, The Winds of Winter. Jon Snow and his Direwolf Ghost are the lone living wolves at the end of the last published book.

Arya Stark to have a dark future?

In addition to this, several fans pointed out that it can be Arya Stark who will die in the Winds of Winter book. A fan pointed out that in the last published book, A Dance With Dragons, we read how Arya is still living out her days and not revealing to anyone that she is a Stark.

"To her knowledge, all her family is dead but Jon Snow, that means she is the head of the household now. She is the one who has to take over Stark duties. That's why she killed the Night's Watch deserter because that's what the head of the Stark household does: maintains law and order, with blood if necessary," a fan wrote on Reddit.

Fans will have to wait for some more time to learn how George RR Martin wishes to play with the characters like Jon Snow and Arya Stark in his much-awaited book, The Winds of Winter.