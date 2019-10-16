Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who is currently preparing for his forthcoming Marvel movie, admitted that he would love to play the role of Sirus Black in JK Rowling's ongoing Harry Potter prequel movies.

Kit Harington became a household name after he starred as Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen in HBO's epic fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones. The series' final season was heavily criticized but fans appreciated Harington's performance in the early episodes.

The actor recently talked about Game of Thrones, his upcoming superhero movie with Marvel, and his favourite franchise other than Game of Thrones.

During Kit Harington's recent appearance at Ace Comic-Con in Illinois, he was asked whom he would like to play in the Marauders prequel film in the Harry Potter universe. Kit stated that he is a Gryffindor but loved James Potter's best friend a lot.

"Snape is the best character, ever. The storyline of Snape. Severus Snape is the most tragic, wonderful, brilliant...," Kit was quoted as saying by ComicBook.com. "He's a character you hate, but you end up loving. He's just phenomenal. I don't think I'm right for him, so I'll play Sirius [Black]. But, whoever gets to play Snape, that's a great character."

Kit Harington is currently occupied with The Eternals movie in which he is going to play the role of Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.

Meanwhile, JK Rowling is currently working on the third part in the Fantastic Beasts movie series. The Harry Potter prequel follows the life of Newt Scamander and his adventures around the world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was the last release in the Harry Potter prequel series. It showed how Gerald Grindelwald comes face to face with Albus Dumbledore. Fans are expecting to see a full-fledged fight between the duo in the forthcoming part.