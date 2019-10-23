Large-scale movies are known for leaving their mark on public locations post-production and some unexpectedly turn out into a tourist spot due to filming of scenes that are now considered iconic. Warner Bros. recent R-rated DC film, Joker is also one among them. Since its release in theaters earlier this month, Joker has proven that its influence extends far beyond just the box office. Recently, protests in Lebanon and Chile saw protestants donning Joker masks, makeup and using the film's quote as references in their fight against the injustice of their government.

On a lighter side of note, the film's iconic staircase dance scene has also become a popular site to visit. The scene which shows Joaquin Pheonix's Joker dancing down a staircase was filmed in The Bronx, New York City. The site has now turned into a tourist spot with people flooding the stairs. A small video clip shows the stairs filled with people posing for selfies and pictures. Even Inside Edition covered the now famous sight. You can check it out below.

The stairs which connect Shakespeare and Anderson Avenues in the Highbridge neighborhood of Bronx has unfortunately also left residents in the location frustrated. Flyers asking sightseers to stop disrespecting the residence have been spotted taped to lamposts and walls. The spot has truly become a famous sight attracting more and more tourists. The office of The Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. wrote on Twitter hoping the visitors also "decide to spend money while they're here in our local businesses and vendors."

Highborough's district State Assemblymember Latoya Joyner believes that the new attention could help in forcing a change due to complaints about how dirty the stairs were (via Gothamist). Nonetheless, the growing popularity is likely to add more numbers in the movie's box office earnings.

The Joker has already topped $750 million at the box office worldwide. The movie has been predicted to end its run with $900million or plus.

Joker is in theaters worldwide