After six days long count, US Presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris were declared the new leaders of the United States.

While most of the Hollywood fraternity happily celebrated the victory, a few netizens quickly remembered an episode from FRIENDS, where Chandler Bing had once said that there's never going to be a President Joey.

FRIENDS had been one of the most popular American television shows back in the late 90s and early 20s but it looks like the writers were quite wrong about the future of American Presidents. In the eighteenth episode of the fourth season of FRIENDS, a pregnant Phoebe was hunting for names that could possibly suit her child and a light competition was felt between Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) and Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt Le Blanc).

Both the men were trying to convince why they should name Phoebe's soon-to-be child after their respective names, during which Chandler had humorously suggested that America would never have a President Joey.

Along with memes, mocking the defeat of Donald Trump, a few members and netizens quickly started sharing screenshots of a particular episode from FRIENDS where Chandler Bing had predicted there can never be a President in the US who will be named Joey.

The actor Matthew Perry has not yet responded to this joke, but if he does, we hope it arrives with a touch of sarcasm, a quality that had made Chandler Bing quite popular on screen.

On November 8, Joe Biden the Democrat Presidential candidate was declared the 46th President of the country. He even faced a massive victory in the city of New York, where the entire series was based.