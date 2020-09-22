There's a special kind of bond binge-watchers of Netflix, 90's kids and young adults of the early 20s have developed with the popular American sitcom FRIENDS. That's why, when HBO Max's FRIENDS reunion got postponed (twice) due to the pandemic that happened in 2020, a wave a disappointment was felt in the air.

Recently, at the informal get together of the cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at the Emmys, generated a different kind of frenzy.

"We are hoping to be able to shoot in August if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open," Creator of FRIENDS Martha Kauffman had said about the reunion in an interview with The Wrap.

The reunion will also mark the return of co-creator David Crane along with the six actors; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. 2020 is three months away from coming to an end and till now there hasn't been any news of the cast members coming together any time soon for the shoot. However, as the show completes 26 years today, here's a look back at all the great characters who have been entrenched in our lives.

26 years ago, exactly on this date, an angry chef (Monica Geller), a fledging actor (Joey Tribbiani), a musician cum masseuse (Phoebe Buffay), a depressed and divorced palaeontologist (Ross Geller), a runaway bride (Rachel Greene) and...what was Chandler Bing's job?...six people met at the Central Perk cafe in New York and then history happened. Since then, the characters evolved and even in their ordinariness, they managed to stay with us.

Rachel Greene

Rachel Greene entered Monica Geller's life in 1994 (again) as the spoilt, rich girl, who was about to marry Barry for money. It was at her wedding aisle when she took the most crucial decision of her life; she decided to not be stuck in a married life that did not give her comfort and love. It took some time for Rachel to come out from her daddy's girl phase and be an independent woman, but she never gave up.

Even during the financially worst phase of her life, she was able to look at the brighter side of life, her relationship with Ross, her bond with some of the magnificent people in the city. 10 years later, when she watched her sister Amy about to make the same mistake, she tried to change her life. Although she wasn't extremely successful in her attempt, she was able to be a good sister.

Monica Geller

Courteney Cox had admitted in several interviews that she almost made Monica Geller her own character. The girl Geller had the ability to be honest without being hurtful. (Welcome to the real world, it sucks, you're gonna love it). Monica had cute little obsessions and she never sacrificed her good side for the sake of being in a relationship.

Even in the prettiest days of her life, she remembered the fat girl within her and lived the life which high school never allowed her to do. Like many adult women in their young 20s, she too suffered from the dilemma of dying alone. Although that partially affected some of her relationships, she managed to find love in her best friend Chandler without even expecting it.

Phoebe Buffay

The existence of Phoebe Buffay confirmed us that we all have a little crazy in us, which we are too afraid to expose. Phoebe never cared. She had seen the worst of days and the best of days and thereby knew very well that any time is the perfect time to add her dosage of being crazy.

In her own intelligent ways she even questioned scientific concepts such as evolution and unscientific concepts too such as luck, which is why she chose not to be a career woman who works at the stock market.

Ross Geller

Ross Geller was the living dream for American nerds who beleived that they will never be able to date the prettiest girl in high school. Times may have changed in the FRIENDS world, but Ross never parted ways with his inner nerd self although not many were interested about his passion for dinosaurs.

Ross as a father, as a boyfriend and as a friend had set standards with his one liner punchline. Yes, Chandler Bing was the funny man, but Ross never needed a wing man Joey to be by his side, while he looked like the better, more intelligent personality.

Chandler Bing

Monica Geller during an innocent interaction with her girl friends had almost said the ultimate truth about Chandler way before they even thought of being in a relationship. 'Chandler is a lot more sophisticated than he thinks.'

Chandler was indeed the most intelligent person in the group. It takes special kind of knowledge to come up with sarcastic comment for every situation. Chandler was born without emotional suppport from his mother, and he was too embarassed to be loved by his father who was a transgender.

Joey Tribbiani

As a boyfriend Joey may have had some serious issues but he did have good qualities which we noticed eventually. He leaned on Chandler for emotional support but never treated him as his purse. He always wished the best for his friends. In one of the episodes where the characters were expected to win a three million dollars, Joey wished to for his best friend Chandler Bing to get a respectable job in the advertising department. Joey in his own flawed ways was adorable because he chose to be selfless.

Enjoy binge watching FRIENDS today!