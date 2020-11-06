The head writer of the popular American talk show, 'The Tonight Show', Rebecca Drysdale submitted her resignation. In a private Facebook chat, which was obtained by Chicago Sun-Times, the writer had explained that it was a decision taken by both the employer and the employee that she was not a good fit for the show.

Trump jokes reason behind resignation

"They made it clear that I was not a good fit for the show, and I did not disagree. I wish it had gone differently and I had been able to be what they needed but that is not how it shook out," Drysdale wrote in the post. She was also relieved that she doesn't have to write more jokes on US President Donald Trump.

"I believe that comedy is a powerful tool. I believe that it can handle anything, no matter how unfunny. I don't believe that making fun of this man, doing impressions of him, or making him silly, is a good use of that power. It only adds to his," Drysdale wrote.

"I am making the decision for myself to never work on, write, or be involved with, another Trump sketch ever again. I have landed in several jobs and situations over the last few years, not just 'The Tonight Show,' where the project of making fun of Trump or doing material about Trump, has led to divided creative teams, anxiety, tears and pain. I can't decide the outcome of this election, but I can make the choice for myself, to vote him out of my creative life," she added.

'The Tonight Show' had been one of the American television shows which had invited Indian celebrities too such as Priyanka Chopra and Lily Singh. Jimmy Fallon, who has been the host of the show had earlier in an Instagram chat stated that he was admired of the Indian actor Anupam Kher, who has done popular roles in American films and television.