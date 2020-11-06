Priyanka Chopra is an international star, the actress has made the country proud on a global platform but there have been times when she was too uncomfortable under all those sequins and lace. In a recent interview, Priyanka has revealed the two red carpet looks that she was most uncomfortable in.

Over the years, beginning from when she was crowned Miss World in 2000 to when she made her debut at the Oscars red carpet in 2016, Priyanka has given her fans outfit goals. Each time, she appears on the best-dressed lists of several publications' lists. But all those perfect pictures sometimes hid the discomfort she was feeling.

"I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me"

Speaking to People magazine about her most annoying but beautiful looks, Priyanka said that her Miss World dress gave her a lot of trouble. "In the year 2000, I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me.

By the time I won at the end, I was stressing so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a 'namaste'. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up," she said.

The second most uncomfortable look was the red velvet Ralph Lauren number for Met Gala in 2018. "It was this blood-red, Ralph Lauren, beautiful outfits with a gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe! I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner. Obviously couldn't eat too much that night," she said.

Priyanka recently shared her 'Karva Chauth' celebration pictures with hubby Nick Jonas. Indeed she looked magic in that red attire.