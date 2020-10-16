Netflix has finally released the very first look of Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav's from the upcoming original movie, The White Tiger. Based on a Man Booker-Prize winning book by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger movie is one of the most anticipated original projects from Netflix post Coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the pictures and added a not about the Netflix movie. In a lengthy Instagram-post, Priyanka wrote about the story and how magnificently Adarsh Gourav has played the role.

"The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly, it will entertain you."

In another Instagram post, Priyanka talked about her character and what it felt like to play a first-generation immigrant in the United States who visits India with her husband. Everything changes for them forever after they meet Adarsh Gourav's character.

"Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told, and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands," Priyanka concluded.

The White Tiger story:

Based on the world-acclaimed novel of the same name, The White Tiger provides a darkly humorous perspective of India's class struggle in a globalized world as told through a retrospective narration from Balram Halwai -- a village boy portrayed by Adarsh Gourav in the movie.

Balram details his journey first to Delhi. He starts working as a chauffeur to a rich landlord, played by Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra, and then to Bangalore, where he flees after murdering his master and stealing all his money.

The White Tiger story dwells into religion, caste, loyalty, corruption, and poverty in India. Many have stated that the story shows a modern-day capitalist Indian society with a free market and free business.

At the same time, it shows how capitalist Indian society creates economic division amongst everyone. The story portrays India's culture as very hostile towards the lower social caste. Other than this, the novel offers several themes for individualism and a man's quest for freedom.

The White Tiger Movie Release Date:

Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 fame directs The White Tiger movie. Priyanka Chopra will also serve as an executive producer for the project. The White Tiger comes to Netflix in December 2020.